Gerber LLC Sells 8,847 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Gerber LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,847 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gerber LLC owned about 0.82% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $142,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.