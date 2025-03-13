Swiss National Bank Sells 167,300 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186,200 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 167,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of TJX Companies worth $384,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after buying an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $441,953,000 after buying an additional 1,027,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

NYSE TJX opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

