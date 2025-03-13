Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,663 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,663 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $78.74 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,967.19. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,050 shares of company stock worth $61,972,667 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.