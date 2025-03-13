Tredje AP fonden Invests $26.17 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS stock opened at $535.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.41 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,349.55. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

