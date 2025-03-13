Tredje AP fonden Invests $22.88 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $917,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average is $196.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

