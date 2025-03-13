Short Interest in Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Drops By 96.6%

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Defence Therapeutics Price Performance

DTCFF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. Defence Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.32.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

