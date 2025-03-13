Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

BATS NULG opened at $79.24 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

