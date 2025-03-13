Tredje AP fonden Sells 16,552 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $149.94 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.12. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.