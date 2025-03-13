iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Stock Holdings Lifted by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,969,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,420,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,032.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 103,782 shares in the last quarter.

IXC opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

