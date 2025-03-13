60,000 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,529.98. The trade was a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Stock Up 1.3 %

TRMB opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.