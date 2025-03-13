AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.97-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. AT&T also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48 or higher EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.74.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.