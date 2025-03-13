Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,696 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 203,177.3% during the fourth quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,816,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $90.91 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $105.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $877.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

