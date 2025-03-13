Tredje AP fonden Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,637 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,957 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:URI opened at $609.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $705.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $762.28.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

