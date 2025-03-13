Penobscot Wealth Management Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,549,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 144,912 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

