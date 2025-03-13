ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $100.59 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 282.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,403 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 3.5% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Keysight Technologies worth $100,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

