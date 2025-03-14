Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,608 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $417.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.33. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

