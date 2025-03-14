The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $112.62 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

