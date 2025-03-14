Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Declines By 76.9%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,261,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.13. 870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $60.63.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

