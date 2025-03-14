Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, a growth of 108.6% from the February 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Check-Cap Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CHEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 6,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,579. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Check-Cap

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.