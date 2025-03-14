ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the February 13th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ClearOne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne Stock Performance

ClearOne Company Profile

Shares of CLRO stock remained flat at $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

