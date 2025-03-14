Impact Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,997 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,997 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $246.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.53 and its 200-day moving average is $287.37.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

