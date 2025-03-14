Sienna Gestion Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $182,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after buying an additional 934,007 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $47,957,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,262,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,779,000 after acquiring an additional 498,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,194,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OKE opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.