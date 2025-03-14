Wintrust Investments LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,901,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,084,000 after buying an additional 1,690,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5,047.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,021,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,170,000 after buying an additional 1,002,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

DELL opened at $92.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

