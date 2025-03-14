Amundi Sells 26,346 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $16,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 248.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,698,083.10. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day moving average is $165.32. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.60 and a 52 week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

