Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Director Buys 5,000 Shares

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) Director Steven Leonard Richman bought 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,900. This trade represents a 37.04 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 5.7 %

CMTG stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $503.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.62. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 89.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

