Brokers Offer Predictions for OTCMKTS:IDEXY FY2026 Earnings

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a report released on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

IDEXY stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

