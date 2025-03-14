Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,236 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its position in Dollar General by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. HSBC decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,636.94. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

