Balboa Wealth Partners Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck CLO ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLOI. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.