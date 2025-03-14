iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

