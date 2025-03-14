FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Cut by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

