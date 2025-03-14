Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,232 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $268,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,365,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NVR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,686,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,380. The trade was a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,129.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7,711.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8,647.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,015.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

