Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 182.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,036,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369,784 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

