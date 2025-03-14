Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,933,100 shares, an increase of 1,436.6% from the February 13th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Thai Oil Public Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TOIPF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Thai Oil Public has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
About Thai Oil Public
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Oil Public
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- D-Wave Quantum Stock Jumps on “Quantum Supremacy” News
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How Taiwan Semiconductor’s U.S. Move Could Shift Chipmaking
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.