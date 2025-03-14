Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Shares of BABA opened at $138.41 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $328.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $98.18.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

