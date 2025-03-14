Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Invests $599,000 in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Robert Half by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Robert Half by 20.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $52.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $81.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

