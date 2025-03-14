Contrasting Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

Risk and Volatility

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Bunker Hill Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -28.18% -27.86% Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -34.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.73 million ($0.04) -1.13 Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -$13.43 million ($0.07) -1.54

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Bunker Hill Mining”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wealth Minerals beats Bunker Hill Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

