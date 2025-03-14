GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $847,468.55

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $847,468.55 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,823.63 or 1.00024571 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,675.14 or 0.98670254 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,992,672 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.