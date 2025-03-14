cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $171.72 million and approximately $15.17 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cat in a dogs world Token Profile

cat in a dogs world’s launch date was March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mew. The official website for cat in a dogs world is mew.xyz.

cat in a dogs world Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00183164 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $19,212,188.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cat in a dogs world should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cat in a dogs world using one of the exchanges listed above.

