Nichols (LON:NICL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 64.02 ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Nichols had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 11.07%.

Shares of LON:NICL traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,315 ($17.03). The company had a trading volume of 8,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,976. Nichols has a 12-month low of GBX 938 ($12.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,366.70 ($17.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of £480.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,294.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,211.17.

