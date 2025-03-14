Integras Partners LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Integras Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,776,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,353,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,715,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,575,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 127,540 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $63.85 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

