Lbp Am Sa Raises Stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Informatica were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFA. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Informatica in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Informatica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:INFA opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 580.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,187.62. The trade was a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $771,026 in the last ninety days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

