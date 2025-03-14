King Wealth Management Group Invests $960,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

King Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $679.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

