Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 235.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of URA stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

