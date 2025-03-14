Short Interest in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Drops By 68.3%

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the February 13th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CDTG opened at $1.30 on Friday. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDT Environmental Technology Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

