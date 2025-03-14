Polygon (MATIC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last week, Polygon has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $411.39 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,034.31 or 0.99608333 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,418.79 or 0.98869946 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon was first traded on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,783,718 coins. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Polygon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polygon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.