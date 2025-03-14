Integras Partners LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integras Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $190.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.