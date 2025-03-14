International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 13th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $7.08 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.