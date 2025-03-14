Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

