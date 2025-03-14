NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

NewRiver REIT Price Performance

NRWRF remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver’) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

