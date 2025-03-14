NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NewRiver REIT plc (OTCMKTS:NRWRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.
NewRiver REIT Price Performance
NRWRF remained flat at $0.88 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.22.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
