Video Game Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 11th

Walmart, Target, and TKO Group are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of companies that develop, publish, or distribute video games and related content. These investments allow individuals to participate in the dynamic and constantly evolving digital entertainment industry, which is driven by innovation, consumer trends, and emerging technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,019,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734,546. The stock has a market cap of $706.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. 4,752,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,100. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07. Target has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.32 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.38 and a beta of 1.08.

